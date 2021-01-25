Harfst & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.40. 5,254,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.