Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,695 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

HL traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,650 ($21.56). 742,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market cap of £7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,598.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,632.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

