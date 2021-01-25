Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.09 on Monday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 87,232 shares of company stock worth $624,889 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

