Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €23.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) received a €23.00 ($27.06) target price from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on G1A. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.94 ($34.04).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €30.23 ($35.56) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of -32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

