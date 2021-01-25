HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will post sales of $39.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.30 million and the lowest is $38.83 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $42.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $151.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $152.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.74 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $154.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HBT Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $15.19 on Monday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

