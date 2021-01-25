HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 2.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $28,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,584,000 after purchasing an additional 474,835 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

