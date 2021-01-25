Head to Head Analysis: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) vs. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.95, suggesting that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Exactus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $2.92 billion 2.36 $339.02 million N/A N/A Exactus $350,000.00 24.33 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Exactus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Covonia. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

