Head-To-Head Analysis: Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) versus Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Gores Metropoulos has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.8, suggesting that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.2% of Gores Metropoulos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Metropoulos and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos N/A -38.58% -0.54% Superior Industries International -29.93% -41.06% -1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gores Metropoulos and Superior Industries International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.37 billion 0.09 -$97.03 million N/A N/A

Gores Metropoulos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Industries International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gores Metropoulos and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Superior Industries International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gores Metropoulos presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Superior Industries International has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. Given Gores Metropoulos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gores Metropoulos is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos beats Superior Industries International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

