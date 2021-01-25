Head to Head Comparison: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) versus Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

1.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.46% -26.55% Aptose Biosciences N/A -49.53% -46.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Windtree Therapeutics and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 125.18%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 157.08%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Aptose Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 460.25 -$27.48 million ($2.52) -2.16 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -8.44

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.