Head-To-Head Contrast: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) vs. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

74.3% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Shyft Group and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nikola 1 4 3 0 2.25

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Nikola has a consensus price target of $34.43, indicating a potential upside of 66.48%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Nikola.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 0.00 -$12.57 million $1.24 N/A Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Nikola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Shyft Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40% Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67%

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Nikola on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufacture commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment engages in engineering and manufacturing luxury Class A diesel motor home chassis, Reach walk-in van, provide contract assembly of defense vehicles and other specialty chassis, and distribute related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, MI.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.