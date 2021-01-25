Head to Head Review: Valhi (NYSE:VHI) and The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP)

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) and The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Valhi has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The General Chemical Group has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valhi and The General Chemical Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi $1.90 billion 0.26 $49.20 million N/A N/A The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than The General Chemical Group.

Profitability

This table compares Valhi and The General Chemical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi 2.38% 5.65% 0.98% The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Valhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valhi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of The General Chemical Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Valhi and The General Chemical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi 1 0 0 0 1.00 The General Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valhi currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 53.27%. Given Valhi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valhi is more favorable than The General Chemical Group.

Summary

Valhi beats The General Chemical Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals; and titanium oxychloride and titanyl sulfate. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. It also provides insurance brokerage and risk management services; and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

The General Chemical Group Company Profile

The General Chemical Group Inc. produces and markets soda ash and calcium chloride. It caters to glass, water treatment, detergent, paper, food, and highway and road maintenance industries. The General Chemical Group Inc. was formerly known as NHO, Inc. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

