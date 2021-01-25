Head to Head Survey: IDT (NYSE:IDT) & Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

IDT has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares IDT and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.35 billion 0.27 $21.43 million N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.66 $229.04 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDT and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 2.32% 42.95% 6.77% Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 5.20% 11.59% 2.88%

Summary

IDT beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name. The net2phone segment provides Unified Communications as a Service, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions. It also offers antivirus solutions; Corporate TV, a service that includes interactive TV for corporate customers, and Hotel TV for the hospitality industry; Demo video surveillance platform; Netris CCTV platform, an integrated multifunctional CCTV platform; video analytics subsystem, a solution enabling vendor's video analytics algorithms to be connected to the Netris CCTV platform; Netris VoD Server, a CCTV video core enabling video stream reception, recording, broadcasting, and retransmission system; and Netris iStream ITX, a local programmable camcorder for isolated areas. In addition, the company offers Solar Dozor 7 and Solar webProxy, which are cybersecurity services; scoring and marketing products; VPN mobile and VPN SOHO products; software-defined network/network function virtualization solutions; NVIDIA Geforce NOW, a cloud gaming service; and submarine cables. Further, it provides satellite communication network, TV infrastructure, voice ICT and data transport network, access network, internet access, Wi-Fi, cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, data center infrastructure, information security, over the top video, telemedicine, online education, broadband, and convergence and mobile services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

