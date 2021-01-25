Head to Head Survey: Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lands’ End and Destination XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lands’ End 0 0 1 0 3.00 Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lands’ End currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Destination XL Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 335.16%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Lands’ End.

Profitability

This table compares Lands’ End and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lands’ End 1.14% 5.85% 1.75% Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Lands’ End shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lands’ End shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lands’ End has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lands’ End and Destination XL Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lands’ End $1.45 billion 0.69 $19.29 million $0.60 51.18 Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.09 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Lands’ End has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Summary

Lands’ End beats Destination XL Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 25 Lands' End stores. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

