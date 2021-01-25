Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $167,930.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,847.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,246 shares of company stock worth $9,544,024 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HCAT opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $51.94.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.