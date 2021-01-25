Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $167,930.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,847.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,246 shares of company stock worth $9,544,024 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

