Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 1st (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s (NASDAQ:HSAQ) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 1st. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 had issued 13,913,044 shares in its IPO on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $139,130,440 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ HSAQ opened at $12.50 on Monday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $8,799,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $4,950,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $3,300,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

