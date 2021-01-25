Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $649.14 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $649.14 million and approximately $74.33 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00149471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001779 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010178 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,667,342 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

