Hegic Price Up 39.9% This Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Hegic has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One Hegic token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $129.75 million and $5.02 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00126910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00269204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038047 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

Hegic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

