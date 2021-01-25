Hegic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.75 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $123.77 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

