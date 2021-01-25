HEIDI Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $1,596.56 and approximately $42.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEIDI has traded 71% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 124.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

