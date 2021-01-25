Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $130.04. 1,432,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,765. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

