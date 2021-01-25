Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 1,335 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,280,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 251,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.58. 5,126,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

