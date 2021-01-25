Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 1,972 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 28.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 36.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.39. 3,316,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

