Hendershot Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mirova increased its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.54. 774,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

