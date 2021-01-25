Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $12.88 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up about 3.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SEI Investments worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SEI Investments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 266,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 607,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,887,000 after buying an additional 168,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.24. 397,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

