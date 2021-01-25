Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,604. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

