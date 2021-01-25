Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.14. 1,075,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.46.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.