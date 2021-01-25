Hendershot Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $548.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,622. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

