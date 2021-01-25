Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 89,885 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,885 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

