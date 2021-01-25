Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (HEN3) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA: HEN3) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/8/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HEN3 stock traded down €0.64 ($0.75) on Monday, hitting €88.78 ($104.45). 383,148 shares of the company were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.33.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.