Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HENKY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

