Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital makes up 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.68% of Hercules Capital worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

HTGC opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

