HEROcoin Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $761,068.87 and approximately $9,229.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00729243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.27 or 0.04179191 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017258 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.