Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $17.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 569,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 93.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $171,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

