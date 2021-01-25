HeroNode Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 65.8% higher against the dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $157,302.03 and $21.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00072256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00794129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.06 or 0.04350314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017533 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.