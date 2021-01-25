Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $165.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $168.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $616,935.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at $681,929.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

