HEX (HEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.35 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. HEX has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $5.35 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00064630 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003968 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012737 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

