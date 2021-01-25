HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.12.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $817.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 639,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

