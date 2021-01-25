Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.46 per share for the year.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $39.69 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,845 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,142,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 28.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,634,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

