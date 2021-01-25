HOLD (HOLD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,851.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $3,851.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00125776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00277431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037468 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.