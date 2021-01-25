Holicity Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 1st

Holicity’s (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 1st. Holicity had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Holicity stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Holicity has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLUU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Holicity during the third quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Holicity during the third quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Holicity during the third quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Holicity during the third quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Holicity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

