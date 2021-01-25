Homeros Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $59.06 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036920 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.