HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

HSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get HomeServe plc (HSV.L) alerts:

Shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock opened at GBX 1,089 ($14.23) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,075.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other news, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,687.74). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.95) per share, with a total value of £28,836 ($37,674.42). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,127.

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.