HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $42,774.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00126777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037692 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

