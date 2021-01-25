Honest Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $698,316.91 and approximately $492.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00126360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00071996 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00280298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037586 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

