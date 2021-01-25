Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.15. 44,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

