Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $201.29. 180,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

