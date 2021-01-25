Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

HRL opened at $45.41 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

