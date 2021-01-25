HorusPay (HORUS) Trading Up 91.3% This Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $195,224.21 and approximately $37.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 91.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00052321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00071760 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00266625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00036885 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.