Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,001 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.21% of Howmet Aerospace worth $25,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Boston Partners grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,976,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,117,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 217.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 930,071 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Melius raised Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of HWM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 92,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,629. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

