HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 48,280 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.27 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.